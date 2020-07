Or Copy this URL to Share

HOPE, Lawrence III "Boo Boo" 42, of St. Petersburg, trans-itioned June 28, 2020. He is survived by his dearest mother, Deborah Hope; brother, Antone Hope (Sierra); other relatives and friends. Visitation will be this evening 3-7 pm, with Graveside service Thursday, July 2, 11am, at Royal Palm South Cemetery. Lawson Funeral Home (727) 623-9025



