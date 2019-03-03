Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lawrence I. Krizan. View Sign

74, of Spring Hill, FL, and formerly of Hebron, CT, passed away Saturday, February 23 after a long illness. He was the son of Julia (Bodiak) and Igor E. Krizan, both deceased, formerly of Shelton, CT. Larry attended Shelton High School and the University of Connecticut (UCONN), where he earned a BS degree in mechanical engineering. He was a member of the UCONN Marching Band and played Clarinet and Tenor saxophone at various functions. He organized and played saxophone and keyboard with his brother, Leonard, a bass guitarist, in a number of rock bands for several years. He was employed by Sikorsky Aircraft and later by Pratt & Whitney Aircraft, where he held various management positions and retired after 32 years of service. Larry was an Eagle Scout, earning a multitude of badges, and was an acolyte at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Shelton. Larry had various hobbies and interests. He was an avid boater and fisherman, and earned his Master Captain's License in 2006. He served as president of the Timber Pines Fishing Club and organized several fishing trips for the s through the Haley Veterans Hospital in Tampa. He loved to build and fly RC aircraft, and was a member of the Hernando County Aero modelers RC club (HAMS) and the AMA aero modelers association. He is survived by his wife of almost 23 years Pina (Aiello) Krizan; sister-in-law, Susan Krizan, wife of his deceased brother, Leonard I. Krizan; nephew, Leonard Krizan Jr.; and niece, Jessica Krizan. There will be a memorial service at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Spring Hill at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the s and Shelton, CT High School Art Department in memory of his mother Julia, an accomplished fine artist.



