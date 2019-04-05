NICHTA, Lawrence J. US Army "Larry"
age 96, of Timber Pines, Spring Hill, FL, passed away on April 1, 2019 at Sturgill Hospice House. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio, and moved to Florida 36 years ago from Highland Heights, Ohio. Larry retired from TRW, Inc. after 42 years of service. He was an Army veteran of WW II, earning a Bronze Star in Europe. He was Roman Catholic, a member of St. Theresa Catholic Church. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Bernadette and second wife, Mary Tolnay. Survivors include daughter, Dolores J. Nichta of Sunset Beach, NC; his sons, Lawrence J. Jr. (Sharon), of South Euclid, OH, Thomas A. (Marjorie) of San Antonio, TX, Mark J. (Karen) of Westlake Village, CA; seven grandchildren, Teresa, Monica, Carli, Benjamin, Maria, Catherine, Kristen (Brandon) Wilson of Flower Mound, TX and two great-grandchildren, Ben and Emily. Visitation is on Monday, April 8 at the Brewer & Sons Spring Hill Chapel on US 19 from 4 to 6 pm. A funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, April 9, at 9:30 am, at St. Theresa Catholic Church. Burial will be at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell. Family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the or Sturgill Hospice House, 12242 Cortez Boulevard, Brooksville, FL 34613.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Apr. 5, 2019