JONES, Lawrance Sr. "Hammer" 76, died Friday Aug. 9, 2019 after a brief illness. He is survived by his devoted companion Daisy; sons, Jeremy and Lawrence; daughter, Evangeline; step-children, Larry and Cheryl, and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He was one of 11 children. He was preceded in death by five of his siblings; step daughter, Edna Mae; and wife, Sydney. A memorial will be held Saturday, Aug. 17 at Young Life Center in Largo, FL from 12-5 pm.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 16, 2019