KLOMPS, Lawrence V. Sr. 87, of Weeki Wachee, died Saturday, September 26, 2020. He was born in Upper Darby, PA. and moved here in 1947 and started a drywall business. He was an avid pigeon racer since childhood. He will be missed by anyone who ever crossed his path in life. We love and miss you Dad.



