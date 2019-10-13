LAVIN, Lawrence "Larry" 77, died on October 6, 2019. He was born in Tampa and graduated from Jefferson High. He retired in 2000 from the family business Cosmo Truck Manufacturer, became a Realtor, and moved to New Port Richey to be closer to the open water. He was an avid fisherman, member of the Golden Triangle Fishing Club, and founded the Fishing Club in Gulf Harbors. He is preceded in death by his brother, Tyrone; parents, Dora and Raul Lavin. He is survived by wife, Kimberly; children, Alex (Maureen), Barry (Pam), and Beverly (Chris), stepdaughter, Tyler; and seven grandchildren. Celebration of Life will be held on October 20, 2 pm, Gulf Harbors Civic Association.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 13, 2019