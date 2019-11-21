McCLENDON, Lawrence 88, of Dade City, FL, passed away on Nov. 13, 2019 in Charlottesville, VA. Mr. McClendon was born Sept. 20, 1931 in Twin Lake, FL, to the late Monroe and Victoria McClendon. Lawrence was a veteran of the US Army. He had a varied career, and in the mid-70s he became an entrepreneur when he started McClendon Harvesting with his wife, Ethel. He was a member of St. John M.B. Church. He is preceded in death by his wife, Ethel Mae Henry McClendon and his parents. He is survived by his son, Charles McClendon (Tonya) of Powder Springs, GA; daughter, Denise McClendon Harris (Dr. Ira) of Charlottesville; stepdaughters, Yvonne Arnold, Mara Henry; six grandchildren; one step- grandson; two great-grand- children; and a host of other relatives. Visitation is Nov. 23, 10 am-12 pm; Funeral, 12 pm. Milton Funeral Home, Dade City
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 21, 2019