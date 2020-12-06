MERRITT, Lawrence Stevens "Dad" passed away Nov. 28, 2020. He was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Lawrence and his wife, Carole, moved to Florida in 1970 from Norman, Oklahoma, where he attended the University of Oklahoma. Lawrence graduated from the University of Oklahoma Medical School and completed a residency in Obstetrics and Gynecology. After moving to Florida, Lawrence helped form a doctors' group, which provided coverage for emergency rooms. He also obtained his board certification as an emergency room physician. They made their home on the beaches of St. Petersburg, where Lawrence opened his Family Medical Practice in 1976, Gulf Beaches Medical Clinic on Treasure Island. Lawrence and Carole were blessed to celebrate 50 years of marriage last year, joined by loving family and friends from throughout the U.S., at a beautiful celebration. He enjoyed a passion for golf, tennis, and skiing. Lawrence is survived by his wife of 51 years, Carole Wynema Merritt; three children, Clifford Merritt, Lauren Merritt Maciag, Robert 'Tony' Merritt; son-in-law, Michael Maciag; daughters-in-law, Sara Merritt (Cliff), Christine Merritt (Tony); and grandchildren, Randi Merritt Thompson and her husband, Mike Thompson, K 'Lee Merritt, Alyssa Merritt, Johnathon Lawrence Merritt. Due to the pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in 2021. Details will be published in the Tampa Bay Times. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Macular Degeneration Research
at https://www.macular.org/how-donate
Anderson McQueen Funeral Home