Lawrence Spicer Obituary
SPICER, Lawrence "Larry" 77, of St. Petersburg passed away October 14, 2019 with his beloved wife and daughter at his bedside. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edith and Harold Spicer. Larry is survived by his wife, Alba Spicer, with whom he shared 45 beautiful, loving and joy-filled years; his daughter, Karen Spicer Reed (Bill); brother, Harold Spicer; and grandsons, Liam and Evan Reed. Larry was a teacher for over 45 years, touching the lives and hearts of countless students. Larry's memorial service will be Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 2 pm at Anderson McQueen Funeral Home, 2201 Dr. MLK Street North, St. Petersburg. In lieu of flowers donations may be directed to Wor-Wic Community College Foundation for the "Larry Spicer Memorial Scholarship". If you wish to contribute please visit www.worwic.edu/donate. Visit the family's personal online guest-book at: www.andersonmcqueen.com Anderson McQueen
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Oct. 20, 2019
