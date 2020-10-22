Lawrence TURVILLE

TURVILLE, Lawrence Canfield passed away due to cancer on October 10, 2020 at the age of 71. He was a highly regarded tennis professional, college coach and player who helped promote the game's growth at all levels throughout his career. Larry grew up in St. Petersburg, Florida following in the path of the well-known Turville tennis family. His late father Edward A. Turville was one of the founders of the Florida Tennis Assoc. and later served as President of the US Tennis Assoc. and also as a Davis Cup Captain. Larry's late mother Janet Turville was both an accomplished amateur tennis player and golfer, and his brother, Ed was a highly ranked national junior tennis player. Larry graduated from St. Petersburg Senior High School in 1967, and was ranked the #1 junior singles tennis player in Florida. He then attended Georgia Tech in Atlanta graduating in 1971, being recognized as a collegiate All American for tennis and later inducted into the Georgia Tech Sports Hall of Fame. Larry served two years in the United States Army after graduation and then began a long career in professional tennis, which included qualifying for the US Open, French Open, Wimbledon, and cofounding with Armistead Neely of Tampa, Florida, the first professional satellite tennis circuit. In 1978, Larry was appointed head tennis coach at Rice University and remained there until 1996. Larry then served as tennis director at the Worthington Hills Country Club in Columbus, Ohio for the next six years. In his later years, Larry became devoted to the advancement of senior (age 55+) championship tennis serving on both the USTA and Florida Tennis Association adult competition committees and also founded the Florida Super Senior Grand Prix. Larry was among the most prolific winners of senior tennis titles with 22 National singles and 24 National doubles titles, one World singles championship, and five World doubles titles. Larry also represented the USA in multiple World team competitions. Larry is survived by his wife, Kelli; and stepdaughter, Felicia. As a former nurse, Kelli tirelessly cared for Larry in the last more difficult months of his life. In addition to his brother, Ed (Susan), Larry is survived by stepmother, Ann Turville; as well as two stepsisters including Janet Newbury Howe of St. Petersburg; two stepbrothers; and two cousins including, Don Wright (Nancy) of St. Petersburg. Larry was also quite fond of his two nieces, Trace (Peter) and Terry (Gary); and nephew, Trevor (Amy) and their four children. Importantly Larry is survived by his extended friends and family of tennis compatriots who will miss his lanky 6' 7" frame entering the court on finals day and plan to memorialize his life next March at the St. Petersburg senior championship to be held at the Lakewood Country Club.



