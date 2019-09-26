|
|
CALVO, Lazaro "Larry" age 79, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 19, 2019. He was born in Havana, Cuba on February 21, 1940 and moved to Tampa, Florida as a young man. Lazaro was a high school graduate of the original Thomas Jefferson High School, when shortly thereafter he married Cecilia "Ceci" Calvo and together they had two sons, Larry and Joe. For many decades, Lazaro made a career as a communications technician with GTE. He enjoyed his yearly vacation time at the beach and enjoyed traveling throughout the world. His hobbies were playing dominoes as well as spending time with his family and friends. Lazaro was predeceased by Ceci, his loving wife of 56 years. He is survived by his two sons, Larry Calvo and Joe Calvo; sister, Adria Lemes (Luis); and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and others whose lives Lazaro touched. Viewing, services, and Entombment will be on Saturday September 28, 2019 from 9 to 10:30 at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Boza & Roel Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 26, 2019