Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boza & Roel Funeral Home
4730 North Armenia Avenue
Tampa, FL 33603
(813) 877-7676
Resources
More Obituaries for Lazaro Calvo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lazaro Calvo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lazaro Calvo Obituary
CALVO, Lazaro "Larry" age 79, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 19, 2019. He was born in Havana, Cuba on February 21, 1940 and moved to Tampa, Florida as a young man. Lazaro was a high school graduate of the original Thomas Jefferson High School, when shortly thereafter he married Cecilia "Ceci" Calvo and together they had two sons, Larry and Joe. For many decades, Lazaro made a career as a communications technician with GTE. He enjoyed his yearly vacation time at the beach and enjoyed traveling throughout the world. His hobbies were playing dominoes as well as spending time with his family and friends. Lazaro was predeceased by Ceci, his loving wife of 56 years. He is survived by his two sons, Larry Calvo and Joe Calvo; sister, Adria Lemes (Luis); and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and others whose lives Lazaro touched. Viewing, services, and Entombment will be on Saturday September 28, 2019 from 9 to 10:30 at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Boza & Roel Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lazaro's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boza & Roel Funeral Home
Download Now