Lea-Marie Smith
SMITH, Lea-Marie Shay On the evening of November 14 2020, Our Angel Lea-Marie Shay Smith of Lithia exited this stage at the age of 19. Lea was born in Tampa to the proud parents of William and Sheryl Smith in the year of 2000. She graduated from Newsome High School in 2019, and began preparing for her passion in the art of acting, playwriting and theater. Lea was a beautiful person, warm with a smile that would brighten any and all that she met. She did not know or subscribe to labels or lines of color, was very compassionate, wise for her age and loved her family and friends with an unmatched dynamic tenacity. She was known for being all in and standing firm in her believes. Lea is survived by her parents, William and Sheryl Smith; sister, Anna-Laurin; grandparents, Tayfun and Ann Avdan, John Noda and Joyce Pardo; aunts, Kathy, Tara and Rhonda; her cats, Oreo and Ink ; best friend, Kim Zopfi; several cousins and many others. Whitfield Funeral Home

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Whitfield Funeral Home
5008 Gall Boulevard
Zephyrhills, FL 33541
(813) 783-9900
November 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Gene & Ernestine and the Staff of Whitfield Funeral Home
