HINTZE, Leann 82, of Apollo Beach, FL, passed away December 26, 2019. Leann was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a member of the Manatee Sail & Power Squadron and the Silver Sneakers. She enjoyed boating, bowling, and working on crossword puzzles. She is preceded in death by her siblings, Dick and Lorraine. Leann is survived by her loving family; husband of 63 years, Bob; brother, Bob; children, Robin, Laurie, Bob Jr., Kris, and Kim; grandchildren, Austin, Tommy, Ryan, Katie, Mark and Jennifer; and great-grandchildren, Brielle and Everly Ann. There will be a memorial service Saturday, January 11, 2020, 2 pm, at Serenity Meadows Funeral Home, 6919 Providence Rd., Riverview, FL, with a gathering one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Leann's name to the . Serenity Meadows

