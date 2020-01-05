Leann HINTZE

Guest Book
  • "Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult..."
    - Serenity Meadows Memorial Park & Funeral Home
Service Information
Serenity Meadows Memorial Park & Funeral Home - Riverview
6919 Providence Road
Riverview, FL
33578
(813)-677-9494
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Serenity Meadows Memorial Park & Funeral Home - Riverview
6919 Providence Road
Riverview, FL 33578
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
Serenity Meadows Memorial Park & Funeral Home - Riverview
6919 Providence Road
Riverview, FL 33578
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

HINTZE, Leann 82, of Apollo Beach, FL, passed away December 26, 2019. Leann was a beloved wife, mother, and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a member of the Manatee Sail & Power Squadron and the Silver Sneakers. She enjoyed boating, bowling, and working on crossword puzzles. She is preceded in death by her siblings, Dick and Lorraine. Leann is survived by her loving family; husband of 63 years, Bob; brother, Bob; children, Robin, Laurie, Bob Jr., Kris, and Kim; grandchildren, Austin, Tommy, Ryan, Katie, Mark and Jennifer; and great-grandchildren, Brielle and Everly Ann. There will be a memorial service Saturday, January 11, 2020, 2 pm, at Serenity Meadows Funeral Home, 6919 Providence Rd., Riverview, FL, with a gathering one hour prior. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Leann's name to the . Serenity Meadows
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 5, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.