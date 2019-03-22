AGLE, Leanne (Smith)
70, went to Heaven on March 20, 2019. She leaves her husband, Raymond; sons, Chad and Bret Hilgendorf; stepchildren, Annette Brandon (Jimmy) and Matthew Agle (Rebecca); her grandchildren, Keegan, Lauren, Alayna, Jillian and Hadler; and her brothers, Thomas, Richard, and Tracy Smith and their spouses.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 22, 2019