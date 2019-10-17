Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lee BENJAMIN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BENJAMIN, Lee a prominent, respected, and much-loved former Pinellas County educator died Wednesday, October 16, 2019 after losing his fight with lymphoma at age 92. Born in Louisville, KY, Lee lived his early years in Miami, FL and after high school enlisted in the Navy during WWII. After his Navy discharge, Lee met Felice, the love of his life, at the Miami Jewish Community Center. Lee and Felice were married 59 years where their devoted marriage was cut short when Felice lost her bout with lymphoma at age 77. In 1948 Lee attended and played varsity basketball as the team captain and leading scorer at Florida State University (FSU). In 1950 Lee graduated from FSU and went to nearby Boston, GA to coach high school basketball. Lee came to St. Petersburg in 1954 and was a teacher and basketball coach at Northeast High School. He later rose in ranks to become Principal until 1974. In his years at Northeast, he was distinguished as a winning basketball coach who infused his players with 'Savage Desire' and developed strong relationships with many of them that lasted throughout his lifetime. He was instrumental in maintaining calm during the turbulent years of school desegregation and gained high respect, loyalty and praise from the faculties and students who walked the corridors of Northeast. In 2013 the high school basketball gymnasium was named in his honor as the Lee Benjamin Athletic Center. After leaving Northeast, Lee was selected to be an Area Superintendent in Pinellas County Schools and retired from the school system in 1986. After a few years enjoying retirement, Lee was elected to the Pinellas County School Board in 1991. He was re-elected four times, was a Board Chairman for part of his term, and served the board for 14 years. In 2002 Lee was awarded an honorary Doctorate by the University of South Florida. As an extension of their education careers, Lee and Felice co-owned Hilltop Day Camp from 1960 to 1983. Camp Hilltop was a summer camp program that served children in the Pinellas area for 23 years. Until about 10 months ago, Lee played tennis six days a week and was a formidable competitor on the clay courts at Seminole Lake Tennis Center. He was also an avid Tampa Bay Rays fan and a life-long FSU Basketball supporter. Lee will be missed for his competitive spirit, love of family, friends, and sports. Lee was a loving, supportive, and caring father, grandfather, and great-grandfather with 14 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Lee is survived by his five children, Terry Krassner (Al), Debbie Ramker (Allyn), Leslie Mankin (Leonard), Jill Piehl (Bill), and Jack Benjamin (Laurie). A celebration will be held in honor of Lee Benjamin at the Northeast High School Lee Benjamin Athletic Center at 1 pm Sunday, October 20, 2019. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Suncoast Hospice (

