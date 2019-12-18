Lee NOVAK

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lee NOVAK.
Obituary
Send Flowers

NOVAK, Lee F. "Leroy" 82, of Belleair, passed away December 15, 2019. Lee was born in Montgomery, MN, where he grew up on a family farm. After marrying his wife, Kathleen, they moved to Florida in 1969. Lee was one of the founding faculty members of Pasco-Hernando State College, where he was a mathematics professor. He lived in Tarpon Springs for more than 30 years. Lee is survived by his wife of 50 years, Kathleen; and son, David (Alexis); and grandchildren, Julia, Scarlett, and Lucas. There will be a memorial luncheon Sunday, December 22, at Bon Appetit in Dunedin, from 10-2. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pasco-Hernando State College Foundation.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Dec. 18 to Dec. 21, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.