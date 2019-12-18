NOVAK, Lee F. "Leroy" 82, of Belleair, passed away December 15, 2019. Lee was born in Montgomery, MN, where he grew up on a family farm. After marrying his wife, Kathleen, they moved to Florida in 1969. Lee was one of the founding faculty members of Pasco-Hernando State College, where he was a mathematics professor. He lived in Tarpon Springs for more than 30 years. Lee is survived by his wife of 50 years, Kathleen; and son, David (Alexis); and grandchildren, Julia, Scarlett, and Lucas. There will be a memorial luncheon Sunday, December 22, at Bon Appetit in Dunedin, from 10-2. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pasco-Hernando State College Foundation.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Dec. 18 to Dec. 21, 2019