Lee Yarbrough
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
YARBROUGH, Lee Whitney of Greensburg, KY, the daughter of the late Lucien B. and Consuelo (Bajar) Yarbrough, was born August 27, 1949 in Manila, Philippines and departed this life Wednesday, May 6, 2020 in Greensburg at the Green Hill Manor Nursing and Rehab. She was 70 years of age. She was a former LPN, a homemaker, and was of the Catholic Faith. Survivors include two daughters, Carla Billeter of Florida and Laurissa Cornish of Germany; five grandchildren, Hanna Cornish, Robert Billeter, Makenna Thomas, Isaac Billetier, and Kate Billeter and a host of other relatives and friends. The family chose cremation. L.R. Petty Funeral Home www.lrpetty.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved