YARBROUGH, Lee Whitney of Greensburg, KY, the daughter of the late Lucien B. and Consuelo (Bajar) Yarbrough, was born August 27, 1949 in Manila, Philippines and departed this life Wednesday, May 6, 2020 in Greensburg at the Green Hill Manor Nursing and Rehab. She was 70 years of age. She was a former LPN, a homemaker, and was of the Catholic Faith. Survivors include two daughters, Carla Billeter of Florida and Laurissa Cornish of Germany; five grandchildren, Hanna Cornish, Robert Billeter, Makenna Thomas, Isaac Billetier, and Kate Billeter and a host of other relatives and friends. The family chose cremation. L.R. Petty Funeral Home www.lrpetty.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on May 27, 2020.