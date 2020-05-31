LeeAnn Paiva Mom It has been 10 years since you went through the garden gate. The tears have been many. Although we can not see or hear you. We know that you are not gone we have you in our hearts and memories. You always gave of yourself. to do what ever needed to be done. May the winds of heaven blow softly and whisper in your ear. How much we love and miss you and wish you were here. Mom deep in our hearts you will always stay. Love and Miss you everyday. Love George and Connie



