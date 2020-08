Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Lehmon's life story with friends and family

Share Lehmon's life story with friends and family

WHITE, Lehmon Aubrey "Lee" passed away at home Aug. 1, 2020, at the age of 90. He will be greatly missed for his sense of humor. He is survived by his son, Michael White; and grandson, Bryan White.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store