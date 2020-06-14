LANGFORD, Leighton Alexander Sr. 78, of Monticello, Florida was called home on June 9, 2020 in Zephyrhills, Florida after a short illness. He was born in Quitman, Georgia on February 12, 1942 to Carey D. and Elma R. Langford. He graduated from Chamberlain High School in Tampa in 1960. He worked for Winn-Dixie in produce and later as a refrigeration technician for 25 years. He spent 10 years working with the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office and Jefferson County Sheriff's Officeas a technician before retiring. In his retirement, he enjoyed working with his good friend, Hal Bennett, at Johnston Meat Market for about 20 years. In addition, he served over 40 years in the Army National Guard at Fort Homer W. Hesterly in Tampa and retired as a Master Sergeant. He expressed his love through "acts of service." He would do anything for anyone. He loved to cook and he was always prepared to cook "for an army." He will be most missed for his spaghetti sauce and his homemade cinnamon rolls that he gave away as gifts to many at Christmas. He was predeceased by his wife, Jacqueline; his parents, and two brothers, Ralph and Clarence (Pewee). He is survived by his sister, Patricia Langford; his children, Beverly Wright (Stephen), David (Katie),Diana Hamilton (Mark), Leighton Jr. (Dacia), Michael; and many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family would like to thank his close friends and caregivers including, but not limited to, Hal Bennet, Betty Messer, Diane Freeman, and Spence and Teresa Yon; First United Methodist Church in Monticello, and Gulfside Hospice Rucki Center. A memorial will be held at First United Methodist Church, Monticello, Florida with internment at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell at a date to be determined later. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to First United Methodist Church, Monticello or Gulfside Hospice. Neptune Society is handling is handling the cremation.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store