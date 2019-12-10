Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
ROGALSKI, Leila May 90, passed away December 7, 2019. Leila was survived by her children, Diann Thompson (Ted), Debbie Gannon (Ray), and Robert Rogalski (Andrea); grandchildren, Jennifer, Tasha, Rob, Holly, and Kate; five great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Matthew Rogalski, and her grandson, Jeremiah Johnson. A Visitation will be held Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 10:30-11 am with a Funeral Service to immediately follow at Anderson-McQueen Funeral Home, 2201 Dr. MLK St. N., St. Petersburg. Interment will take place at Florida National Cemetery directly after Leila's service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Suncoast Hospice.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 10, 2019
