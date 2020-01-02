SEIDL, Leitha (Boyette) 79, of Tampa, went to be with the Lord on December 26, 2019. She is preceded by her parents, James Roscoe Boyette and Florence Orielia Fountain Lovett. She is survived by her husband, Rudolf Seidl Sr.; children, Kimbra, Heidi, Rudy Jr., Erinn, and Ken; her nine grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Leitha was born on August 31, 1940 in Tampa, FL where she lived most of her life. She was a wife and a proud and loving mother. She loved people and enjoyed helping others, especially the children she worked with for 29 years as a teacher's Aide in the Hillsborough County School system. This precious woman will be deeply missed. Visitation will be held 57 pm on Saturday, January 4, 2020 and Service at 3 pm, on Sunday, January 5, at Blount & Curry Funeral Home at Garden of Memories, 4207 E. Lake Ave. in Tampa. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the .
Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020