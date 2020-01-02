Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leitha SEIDL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SEIDL, Leitha (Boyette) 79, of Tampa, went to be with the Lord on December 26, 2019. She is preceded by her parents, James Roscoe Boyette and Florence Orielia Fountain Lovett. She is survived by her husband, Rudolf Seidl Sr.; children, Kimbra, Heidi, Rudy Jr., Erinn, and Ken; her nine grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Leitha was born on August 31, 1940 in Tampa, FL where she lived most of her life. She was a wife and a proud and loving mother. She loved people and enjoyed helping others, especially the children she worked with for 29 years as a teacher's Aide in the Hillsborough County School system. This precious woman will be deeply missed. Visitation will be held 57 pm on Saturday, January 4, 2020 and Service at 3 pm, on Sunday, January 5, at Blount & Curry Funeral Home at Garden of Memories, 4207 E. Lake Ave. in Tampa. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the .

SEIDL, Leitha (Boyette) 79, of Tampa, went to be with the Lord on December 26, 2019. She is preceded by her parents, James Roscoe Boyette and Florence Orielia Fountain Lovett. She is survived by her husband, Rudolf Seidl Sr.; children, Kimbra, Heidi, Rudy Jr., Erinn, and Ken; her nine grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. Leitha was born on August 31, 1940 in Tampa, FL where she lived most of her life. She was a wife and a proud and loving mother. She loved people and enjoyed helping others, especially the children she worked with for 29 years as a teacher's Aide in the Hillsborough County School system. This precious woman will be deeply missed. Visitation will be held 57 pm on Saturday, January 4, 2020 and Service at 3 pm, on Sunday, January 5, at Blount & Curry Funeral Home at Garden of Memories, 4207 E. Lake Ave. in Tampa. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the . Published in the Tampa Bay Times from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tampa Bay Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.