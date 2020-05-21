Lela Cauffman
1929 - 2020
CAUFFMAN, Lela "Marie" was born in Mountain Home, Idaho on October 9, 1929 to Aaron Davis and Elsie (Cope), and throughout her life, she was a practicing Baptist. She passed peacefully on May 7, 2020 at the age of 90 years old, in the loving arms of her son. Marie was married on April 2, 1949 to Milton F. Cauffman in Forestville, Maryland. Marie's life was spent in the U.S. Federal Civil Service as Director of Procurement for the Air Force Office of Scientific Research. Besides spending time with family and friends, Marie had a passion for bowling and fishing. She was a member at the Hernando Beach Club for over 39 years, holding many roles in office and was a lifetime member of the VFW Women's Auxiliary. She was proceeded in death by Milton F. Cauffman. Marie is survived by her son, Richard Cauffman; one son-in-law, Gary Boatwright; two granddaughters; and seven great- grandchildren; four nieces; one nephew; and two sisters-in-law. The service and arrangements will be announced at a further date. National Cremation Society

Published in Tampa Bay Times from May 21 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
