GRAY, Lela Margaree 98, passed away Nov. 25, 2020. She married Marvin Gray in Monticello, KY, enjoying 67 years until his passing in 2008. To this union one son Dave Gray was born. Faithful lifelong Christians they attended First Baptist Church of New Port Richey. Deeply into Bluegrass, Country and Gospel they started a jam in their home which continues at St. Mark's Presbyterian in Hudson. She is survived by her son and his wife Nancy Gray; one grandson, Noah and Jayde Gray; two great-granddaughters, Lela and Claire. She leaves a host of musicians and friends whom she dearly loved.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
