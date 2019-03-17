Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Funeral Home and Memory Gardens
11005 N US Highway 301
Thonotosassa, FL 33592
(813) 986-2402
Resources
More Obituaries for Lela LAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lela Macile LAND

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Lela Macile LAND Obituary
LAND, Lela Macile

97, of Lutz, went peacefully to her Lord, March 13, 2019 with her family by her side. Everyone who knew her, knew that she was a very generous, loving Wife, Mother and Grandmother. She could cook like no other and her recipes will be cherished forever. She was a devout Christian and loved her Church family at First Baptist Church of Lutz. She was preceded in death by her husband, George L. Land and her son, Ronald Land. She is survived by her grandchildren, Cheryl Capelli (Robert), Douglas Land, Teresa Roberts (Patrick); and great-grandchildren, Michael Sardegna, Daniel Sardegna, Alexander Land, Andrew Land, Alivia Land, Jessica Queirolo, Alysha Queirolo; and great-greatgrandson, Jensen Wyatt Seay. There will be a graveside service, next to her beloved husband, on Sunday, March 24, at 3 pm at Sunset Funeral Home and Memory Gardens, 11005 N US Highway 301, Thonotosassa. In lieu of flowers, she requested donations to be sent in her memory to First Baptist Church of Lutz, 18116 US 41, Lutz, FL 33549.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Funeral Home and Memory Gardens
Download Now