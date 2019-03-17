LAND, Lela Macile



97, of Lutz, went peacefully to her Lord, March 13, 2019 with her family by her side. Everyone who knew her, knew that she was a very generous, loving Wife, Mother and Grandmother. She could cook like no other and her recipes will be cherished forever. She was a devout Christian and loved her Church family at First Baptist Church of Lutz. She was preceded in death by her husband, George L. Land and her son, Ronald Land. She is survived by her grandchildren, Cheryl Capelli (Robert), Douglas Land, Teresa Roberts (Patrick); and great-grandchildren, Michael Sardegna, Daniel Sardegna, Alexander Land, Andrew Land, Alivia Land, Jessica Queirolo, Alysha Queirolo; and great-greatgrandson, Jensen Wyatt Seay. There will be a graveside service, next to her beloved husband, on Sunday, March 24, at 3 pm at Sunset Funeral Home and Memory Gardens, 11005 N US Highway 301, Thonotosassa. In lieu of flowers, she requested donations to be sent in her memory to First Baptist Church of Lutz, 18116 US 41, Lutz, FL 33549. Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary