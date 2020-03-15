Lelia Walsh

Obituary
WALSH, Lelia "Deen" 84, of Spring Hill, FL, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020. She has lived here for 29 years. She was prede- ceased by her loving husband of 44 years, Daniel G. Walsh. She is survived by her sons, Marc D. Walsh (Sue) of Ocean City, NJ, Paul A. Walsh (Joana) of Memphis, TN; and daughter, Patricia A. Smith (Bill) of Spring Hill. Mrs. Walsh is also survived by her grandchildren, Daniel R. Walsh, Hannah L. Smith, Aidan G. Walsh, Nikolas G. Walsh, and Raegan J. Walsh. Turner Funeral Home
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 15, 2020
