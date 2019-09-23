Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Lem Thomas "Tommy" Cavnar Obituary
age 72, took his final ride on September 17, 2019 in St. Petersburg. Tommy was always there to help whether he knew you for 30 minutes or 30 years. He will be dearly missed by his wife, Rosemary Cavnar; children, Todd Cavnar, Tanya Cavnar, Steven Davenport, and Thomas Cavnar; seven grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and his siblings, Steven, Quentin, and Mike Cavnar, Doris Clemons, and Monica Benware. Tommy was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Edward Cavnar. A Gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. with a Memorial Service to immediately follow at 2:00 p.m. at Anderson-McQueen, 2201 Dr. MLK St. N, St. Petersburg, FL 33704. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tommy's honor to Cancer Research at www.cancer research.org/memorial.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 23, 2019
