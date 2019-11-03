HUNNICUTT, Lemuel Scarbrough Jr. passed away October 18, 2019 at Bay Pines Veterans Hospital, Bay Pines, Florida. He was just 62 years old and a veteran of the U.S. Army. Born April 16, 1957, in St. Petersburg, Florida. He is the son of the late Lemuel S. Hunnicutt Sr. and Margaret Pippin Hunnicutt, both from St. Petersburg, Florida. Lemuel leaves behind a loving family including his beloved daughters, Deborah Hunnicutt Glasgow and Elizabeth Margaret Hunnicutt. There will be a private family service aboard a boat on Tampa Bay and his ashes will be spread in all the places he loved. Full obituary available at VeteransFuneralCare.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 3, 2019