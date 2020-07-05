1/1
Len BAUDUIN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Len's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BAUDUIN, Dr. Len E. 51, passed away June 27, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. A Florida resident since 1996, he embraced all outdoor activities, including surfing, paddle boarding, camping and fishing. Len owned Madeira Beach Center for Natural Medicine where he practiced chiropractic, acupuncture and holistic medicine. Len loved playing music with his family and friends. Len is survived by his wife, Amy; parents, Leonard and Chi; sister, Colien (Tommy); children, Hannah Bailey (Blake), Aeden, Lincoln, and Dylana; stepsons, Josh and Jake Howard; nephew, Wesley (Jessica) and three great-nieces. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved