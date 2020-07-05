Len BAUDUIN

BAUDUIN, Dr. Len E. 51, passed away June 27, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. A Florida resident since 1996, he embraced all outdoor activities, including surfing, paddle boarding, camping and fishing. Len owned Madeira Beach Center for Natural Medicine where he practiced chiropractic, acupuncture and holistic medicine. Len loved playing music with his family and friends. Len is survived by his wife, Amy; parents, Leonard and Chi; sister, Colien (Tommy); children, Hannah Bailey (Blake), Aeden, Lincoln, and Dylana; stepsons, Josh and Jake Howard; nephew, Wesley (Jessica) and three great-nieces. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.



