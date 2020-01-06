Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
4910 Bartelt Road
Holiday, FL 34690
(727) 937-7555
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Timber Greens Country Club
6333 Timber Greens Blvd.
New Port Richey, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lena Kroening
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lena Kroening

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lena Kroening Obituary
KROENING, Lena B. passed away December 9, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth. She leaves behind two daughters, Karol Kroening and Karen White (Ed) as well as grandson, Kendall. Our best friend and shopping buddy will be sorely missed. A Celebration of Life will be held January 10, 2020 at Timber Greens Country Club, 6333 Timber Greens Blvd. New Port Richey FL 5-8 pm (727) 372-8633. dobiesfuneralhome.com/obit.php Dobies FH/Seven Springs
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lena's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas B. Dobies Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now