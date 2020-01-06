|
KROENING, Lena B. passed away December 9, 2019. She is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth. She leaves behind two daughters, Karol Kroening and Karen White (Ed) as well as grandson, Kendall. Our best friend and shopping buddy will be sorely missed. A Celebration of Life will be held January 10, 2020 at Timber Greens Country Club, 6333 Timber Greens Blvd. New Port Richey FL 5-8 pm (727) 372-8633. dobiesfuneralhome.com/obit.php Dobies FH/Seven Springs
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Jan. 6, 2020