HECK, Lennie (Wynn)

91, of Lutz, passed away Feb. 27, 2019. She is predeceased by her daughter, Donna. She is survived by her daughter, Diane; granddaughter, Jenna Garwol (Donald); great-grandchildren, Harper and Eliana. She enjoyed many years working as a nurse at St. Joseph's Women's Hospital and was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Lutz. Honoring her wishes, no prior visiting or services. Cremation services by:

Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 24, 2019
