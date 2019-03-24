HECK, Lennie (Wynn)
|
91, of Lutz, passed away Feb. 27, 2019. She is predeceased by her daughter, Donna. She is survived by her daughter, Diane; granddaughter, Jenna Garwol (Donald); great-grandchildren, Harper and Eliana. She enjoyed many years working as a nurse at St. Joseph's Women's Hospital and was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Lutz. Honoring her wishes, no prior visiting or services. Cremation services by:
Loyless Funeral Home
Loyless Funeral Home
5310 Land O'Lakes Blvd.
Land O'Lakes, FL 34639
(813) 996-6610
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 24, 2019