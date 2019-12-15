|
|
JENNINGS, Lenora Jane known as 'Jane', passed from this life to glory on December 12, 2019. She was born August 6, 1943 and was a devoted Wife, Mother and Grandmother. Anyone who knew Jane was well aware of her love for her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was a tremendous witness of His saving grace. Jane is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 54 years, Chuck Jennings; her three children, Philip Helms (Renee), Tamela Jennings-Diaz (Mike) and Trenton Jennings, whom the Lord called home at the age of 20; and another daughter, Connie Quesada (Gene), that came into the family 35 years ago; three sisters, Jean Renfro (Johnny), Becky Vasko (Steve), Kathryn Godwin; and brother, Randall Godwin (Tammy). Jane's beloved five grandchildren, Trenton Garcia, Charles Diaz, Anastasia Reid, Angelica Helms, Emily Helms, as well as several much loved nieces and nephews. Jane was the long established owner of Tamela's Boutique, in Brandon, for over 30 years. A Celebration of Life service will be held 5 pm, Monday, December 16, 2019, at First Baptist Church, 216 N. Parsons, Brandon, with the family receiving friends one hour prior in the sanctuary. Flowers or donations to LifePath Hospice - Sapphire Team are acceptable. Please sign guest- book at: SouthernFuneralCare.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Dec. 15, 2019