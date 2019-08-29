MAIDA, Leo 94, a Tampa native, passed away on August 24, 2019. He was in the 45th Infantry Division, also known as the Thunderbird Division, of the Army during World War II, serving in Italy, France, and Germany. Leo, a plasterer by trade, was a member of the International Union of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers Local 1. In his free time he enjoyed gardening, farming, and working in the yard. Leo was preceded in death by his wife, Doris; son, David Maida; siblings, Rosaria Quesads, Sarafina Proffitt, Norman Maida, and Gaetano Maida. He is survived by his children, Ellen Nannie, Francine Jones, Nelson E. Maida, Carmen Mascarella, Patricia Combee, and Norman Maida; siblings, Carmen Call, Joe Maida, and Nelson Maida; 10 grandchildren; and 11 great- grandchildren. A visitation will be held 10 am, and funeral service conducted at 11 am, Friday, August 30 at Blount & Curry Funeral Home at Garden of Memories. Interment immediately follows at Myrtle Hill Memorial Park, 4207 East Lake Ave., Tampa, FL 33610.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Aug. 29, 2019