OURS, Leo Earl Jr. 77, of Tampa, Florida, passed away unexpectedly Friday, November 27, 2020. He was born in Huntington, West Virginia. Leo graduated from Beckley College with a bachelor's degree in education. He went on to work for the state of Florida as a MIS director. In his spare time, he enjoyed spending time with his family and volunteered his time as a coach on many youth sports teams. Leo went on to enjoy writing in his later years and wrote a few novels. His first novel, "Hospital on Wheels" was a loving memorial for his father Leo Ours Sr. The book explored his father's time as a medic in the army during World War II. Leo was a kind and loving man that always put others' needs before his own. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary C. Ours. He is survived by his two sons, Leo III and Christopher (Veronica). Leo also leaves behind his brother, Rodney (Wanda) and his family as well as grandchildren, Jackson (Mary), Kathryn, Alexandra, and Ansley. Funeral services were completed on Thursday, December 3, at Trinity Memorial Gardens in New Port Richey, Florida. Leo passed away due to complications of multiple heath issues. Just like he dealt with all experiences in life, Leo managed his illness with strength and grace. He will be severely missed by all that loved and knew him.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store