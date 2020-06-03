Or Copy this URL to Share

SCOTT, Leola 78, of St. Petersburg transit-ioned to her heavenly home May 25, 2020. She is survived by her sons, William Henderson and Reginald D. Scott (Denise); daughters, Lena Pryor (John), Alberta Ellison (Johnny), Juanita Davis, and Lois Henderson; siblings; a host of relatives and friends. Visitation is Friday 3-7 pm, Funeral service is Saturday, June 6, 1 pm at Reach the Unreached Church 1315 18th Ave. S. Lawson Funeral Home 727-623-9025



