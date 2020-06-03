Leola SCOTT
SCOTT, Leola 78, of St. Petersburg transit-ioned to her heavenly home May 25, 2020. She is survived by her sons, William Henderson and Reginald D. Scott (Denise); daughters, Lena Pryor (John), Alberta Ellison (Johnny), Juanita Davis, and Lois Henderson; siblings; a host of relatives and friends. Visitation is Friday 3-7 pm, Funeral service is Saturday, June 6, 1 pm at Reach the Unreached Church 1315 18th Ave. S. Lawson Funeral Home 727-623-9025

Published in Tampa Bay Times from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
JUN
6
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Reach the Unreached Church
Funeral services provided by
Lawson Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4535 Central Avenue
St. Petersburg, FL 33713
(727) 623-9025
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
