BIRNER, Leon Joel 80, of Tampa, passed away on July 21, 2020 at his home with his wife, Pat; and daughter, Julie by his side. He was born on April 2, 1940 in the Bronx, NY to the late Ruth and Jack Birner. He is survived by his wife, Patricia; and three children, Melanie Birner of Tucson, AZ, Jeffrey Birner of Tampa, FL, and Julie Birner of Tampa, FL. He is also survived by two sisters, Carole Rosen of California and Lauren DiBiase of Deltona, FL; along with three nephews; several cousins and many friends. Leon had health issues for many years but he stayed strong and positive for his family and never gave up. He loved life and people, young and old. If you needed help, he was always there no questions asked. Leon proudly served in the United States Air Force for 23 years and achieved the rank of Master Sergeant. His tours of duty took him to Japan, Germany, Thailand and Vietnam. He was also a courier for classified documents for the Paris Peace Talks. He also was stationed at the Pentagon for several years. He was very proud of his military service. After his retirement from the Air Force, he was auto center manager with Sears for many years. Everyone loved Leon, even his doctor of over 35 years, Laurence Neufeld, MD. One of his biggest passions in life was sports, especially fast pitch softball. He played for the Air Force team. He was cremated at Florida Mortuary in Tampa and his ashes will be interment at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.



