101, retired teacher, U.S. Air Force lieutenant colonel and command pilot, died March 22, 2019 at Davis Islands, Tampa, FL. He was born near Hope Mills, NC and attended public schools in Rocky Mount, NC. After graduation from high school in 1934, he entered the U.S. Army in April, 1935. He held every enlisted and officer rank including warrant officer from private to lieutenant colonel. He served in Panama, Austria, Germany, Japan, and Korea. He was an honor graduate of the Coast Artillery School, European Air Transport Service's Flight Captain's School and the Air Force Office of Special Investigations. He flew combat missions in Indo China in 1954 while aiding the French at the battle of Dien Bien Phu. After retiring from the Air Force in 1959, Mr. Braxton attended the University of Miami, graduating magna cum laude with a degree in German in 1962. He received a fellowship under the National Defense Education Act to attend Kent State University, where he received a master's degree in German in 1964. He taught German at Hialeah High School in Miami, FL, Stetson University in DeLand, FL, and Satellite High School in Satellite Beach, FL. He is survived by four children, Thomas Braxton of Wheatland, WY, Douglas Braxton of Cary, NC, Patty Braxton of Tampa, FL, and Susan Braxton of Urbana, IL; seven grandchildren, Thomas Braxton of Tampa FL, David Braxton of Jacksonville, FL, Jessica Bailey of Richlands, NC, Marc Schulz of Orlando, FL, Braxton Schulz of Tampa, FL, Bailey Schulz of Auburn, AL, and Claire Dietrich of Carbondale, IL; and three great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife of 51 years, Margarete (Dalzell) Braxton (known by all as Peggy); his second wife, Nellie (Berger) Braxton; his daughter, Barbara (Bobbi) Craft; and granddaughter, Jennifer Craft. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Tampa, FL. The family has designated the National Multiple Sclerosis Society for memorial contributions. https://www.nationalmssociety.org/Donate.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Mar. 27, 2019