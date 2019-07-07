SELLERS, Leon Herbert Jr.



91, passed away on July 1, 2019. A World War II Veteran, he passed away in peace the same way in which he lived his life. Born in 1927 to Leon Herbert Sellers Sr. and Evelyn Best Sellers in St. Petersburg FL, grandson to David Lott Sellers, pioneer of St. Petersburg. Leon was married to his only love, Judy Pickett Sellers, for 63 years. He was one of the community's beloved veterinarians because his compassion for their animals and developed the Vet Tech program of SPC. Father of three daughters, grandfather to eight and great-grandfather to three, he loved his family. He is also survived by his beloved older sister, Dot Leigh. Leon was a peaceful, optimistic, charitable, selfless man of integrity and mentor to many. He will be forever missed and loved by all of his family and community. The family will receive friends for a Life Celebration on Saturday, July 13, 1:30 pm at Anderson-McQueen Tyrone, 7820 38th Ave. N. St. Petersburg, FL 33710. Visit his online guestbook at:



www.AndersonMcQueen.com Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 7, 2019