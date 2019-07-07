Tampa Bay Times Obituaries
Anderson-McQueen Tyrone Chapel
7820 38th Ave N
Saint Petersburg, FL 33710
(727) 547-3773
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
1:30 PM
Leon Herbert Sellers


1927 - 2019
Leon Herbert Sellers Obituary
SELLERS, Leon Herbert Jr.

91, passed away on July 1, 2019. A World War II Veteran, he passed away in peace the same way in which he lived his life. Born in 1927 to Leon Herbert Sellers Sr. and Evelyn Best Sellers in St. Petersburg FL, grandson to David Lott Sellers, pioneer of St. Petersburg. Leon was married to his only love, Judy Pickett Sellers, for 63 years. He was one of the community's beloved veterinarians because his compassion for their animals and developed the Vet Tech program of SPC. Father of three daughters, grandfather to eight and great-grandfather to three, he loved his family. He is also survived by his beloved older sister, Dot Leigh. Leon was a peaceful, optimistic, charitable, selfless man of integrity and mentor to many. He will be forever missed and loved by all of his family and community. The family will receive friends for a Life Celebration on Saturday, July 13, 1:30 pm at Anderson-McQueen Tyrone, 7820 38th Ave. N. St. Petersburg, FL 33710. Visit his online guestbook at:

www.AndersonMcQueen.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 7, 2019
