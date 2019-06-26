HORN, Leon "Lee"



84, passed on June 18, 2019. Beloved husband, father, and grandfather, he was born in the Bronx on May 9, 1935 to Mollie and Samuel Frank Horn. Lee led a life filled with positivity and had an amazing connection with people that led to his unbounding success in his field of food sales. He was the founder and owner of Debren Foods that has been in business since 1992. Lee and his beloved wife, Elaine have been together for 45 years. Survivors include his loving wife, Elaine; sons, Howard and Stuart; daughters, Deborah and Renee; and nine grandchildren, Daniel, Nathan, Alexander, Benjamin, Mitchell, Kristyn, Tyler, Jacqueline, and Gianna. A Celebration of Life will be held on August 10, 2019.

