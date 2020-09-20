1/1
Leon LaFontaine
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Leon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LaFONTAINE, Leon J. "Lee" 83, of Valrico, FL, passed away September 14, 2020. Lee proudly served in the US Navy deci-phering encrypted messages and code breaking, serving most of his time in Okinawa, Japan. His love for electronics and problem solving led to a thirty plus year career at IBM as a field service and network systems engineer, retiring in 1991. Lee was outgoing and enjoyed connecting with people. He was a member of several fraternal organizations including AMVETS and the Elks. He enjoyed playing cribbage and golf, shooting pool, riding motorcycles, going fishing, and was a great dancer. He is preceded in death by his wife, Lois LaFontaine; and sisters, Mary Lamons and Carol Spudville. Lee is survived by his loving family, children, Joy Ann (Daniel) Cooke, William John (Kim) LaFontaine, Marcia Jeanne (Gerald) Gray, Kristine Lee LaFontaine, and Daniel Leon LaFontaine; 11 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren. He will be inurned at Florida National Cemetery, September 25, 2020. Serenity Meadows

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Inurnment
Florida National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Serenity Meadows Memorial Park & Funeral Home - Riverview
6919 Providence Road
Riverview, FL 33578
(813) 677-9494
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Serenity Meadows Memorial Park & Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved