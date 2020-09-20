LaFONTAINE, Leon J. "Lee" 83, of Valrico, FL, passed away September 14, 2020. Lee proudly served in the US Navy deci-phering encrypted messages and code breaking, serving most of his time in Okinawa, Japan. His love for electronics and problem solving led to a thirty plus year career at IBM as a field service and network systems engineer, retiring in 1991. Lee was outgoing and enjoyed connecting with people. He was a member of several fraternal organizations including AMVETS and the Elks. He enjoyed playing cribbage and golf, shooting pool, riding motorcycles, going fishing, and was a great dancer. He is preceded in death by his wife, Lois LaFontaine; and sisters, Mary Lamons and Carol Spudville. Lee is survived by his loving family, children, Joy Ann (Daniel) Cooke, William John (Kim) LaFontaine, Marcia Jeanne (Gerald) Gray, Kristine Lee LaFontaine, and Daniel Leon LaFontaine; 11 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren. He will be inurned at Florida National Cemetery, September 25, 2020. Serenity Meadows



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store