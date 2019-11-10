|
86, of Largo, Florida, passed away on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Sable Palms Rehabilitation Center. Leona was born at home in El Dorado, Kansas on October, 30, 1933. She was the first child of Alfred Fred Weber and Marjorie Leona (Griggs) Weber. Leona grew up during the Great Depression and recalled eating oatmeal three times a day and moving a lot around El Dorado due to the lack of money. Leona graduated from El Dorado High School in May 1951. Leona worked as a phone operator while she attended beauty school. She graduated from beauty school in 1952 as a beautician and worked in El Dorado. On May 16, 1953, Leona married James (Jim) Henry Junkins in El Dorado. They spent their honeymoon driving to San Diego, California as Jim was in the Navy and was to be stationed in Hawaii. Leona and Jim had three children, Craig Allen, born on April 19, 1955 in San Diego, Lynne Ann, born on April 9, 1957 in El Dorado, and Chris Lee, born on March 16, 1962 in Boulder, Colorado. They lived as a family for 17 years in Northglenn, Colorado. During this time, Leona worked several different jobs, the most important was raising her children. In October 1977, Jim, Leona, and Chris all moved to Phoenix, Arizona. Jim and Leona lived and worked in Phoenix for 17 years. In 1994 Jim and Leona moved back to El Dorado and lived in the house Jim's father built in the 1950s. Leona lived in this home until after her son, Chris' death on May 30, 2016. Leona then moved to Clearwater Beach, Florida and finally to Largo, Florida to be closer to her son, Craig. Leona was a wonderful, strong Christian. It was always her prayer that everyone would accept Jesus as their Lord and Savior so that no one would be lost. Leona was also a wonderful, supportive wife, mother, sister, and friend. She sacrificed as much as needed and sometimes more for her family or friends and was a caregiver for several members of her family. Leona will be greatly missed by all she touched and the world will be a slightly darker place without her. Leona is survived by her son, Craig and wife, Cathy Junkins of Florida; daughter, Lynne and husband, Gary Vriezen of Texas; grandson, James and wife, Debra Junkins of Connecticut; granddaughter, JoAnna (Junkins) Sherman-Bolin of Florida; granddaughter, Jessica Junkins of Kansas; six great-grandchildren; her brother, Fred and wife, Donna Weber; many nephews and nieces. Leona is preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Juanita and Maryllin; husband, Jim; and her youngest son, Chris. Memorial Services will be held on Sunday, November 10, 2019, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Moss Feaster Funeral Home, located at 693 S. Belcher Road, Clearwater, Florida 33764. For those who are not able to attend the services in Florida, a graveside service will be held sometime during the spring of 2020 in El Dorado, Kansas. Specific date and times will be announced in 2020.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Nov. 10, 2019