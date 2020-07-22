1/1
Leona LANCASTER
LANCASTER, Leona 83, of St. Petersburg, trans-itioned to her lovely home Saturday, July 18, 2020. She is survived by her loving daughters, Michelle and Carmen Lancaster; three sons, Gerry, Clyde Jr., Michael Lancaster; 10 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends Friday, July 24, 2020, 6-7 pm, at McRae chapel, where Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 2 pm. "A McRae Service"

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
McRae Funeral Home
JUL
25
Funeral service
02:00 PM
McRae Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
McRae Funeral Home
1940 Martin Luther King Street South
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
(727) 895-6005
July 22, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the Lancaster Family for the loss of your loved one, Leona, and pray God gives you comfort, peace and strength.
JW/JKH
July 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of McRae Funeral Home
