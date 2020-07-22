Leona LANCASTER

LANCASTER, Leona 83, of St. Petersburg, trans-itioned to her lovely home Saturday, July 18, 2020. She is survived by her loving daughters, Michelle and Carmen Lancaster; three sons, Gerry, Clyde Jr., Michael Lancaster; 10 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends Friday, July 24, 2020, 6-7 pm, at McRae chapel, where Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 2 pm. "A McRae Service"
Published in Tampa Bay Times on Jul. 22, 2020.