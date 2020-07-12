Leona LAZARCHIK

LAZARCHIK, Leona Stemmler 90, of Largo, Florida, passed away on July 4, 2020. She was born in Latrobe, PA on January 5, 1930 and resided in Largo since 1958. She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert; her parents; and two sisters. She is survived by six children, Bob and his wife, Debbie Lazarchik, of Bethlehem, GA, Sara Andrew of Charlottesville, VA, David and his wife, Vicki Lazarchik, of Pomona, CA, Claire Blouir of Liberty, SC, John and his wife, Gina Lazarchik, of Largo, FL, Paul and his wife, Lynne Lazarchik, of Pensacola, FL; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Leona worked many years as an RN at Morton Plant Hospital in Clearwater, FL. She was a founding member and active volunteer at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Largo, a gourmet cook, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. A service will be held for her family only. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Largo, FL. Serenity Funeral Home SerenityFuneralhomeLargo.com