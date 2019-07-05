HAWKINS, Leonard
90, of Spring Hill, Florida passed away June 28, 2019, at HPH Hospice. He was born in Bronx, New York September 14, 1928, the son of Edward and Alma (Thompson) Hawkins. He moved to Florida in 1995 from Long Island after retiring as a sheet metal worker for over 40 years in the New York area. Leonard was an avid golfer, loved playing the drums, and played with Timber Pines Big Band and various other bands. In his earlier years, he enjoyed bowling. In addition to his parents, Leonard is predeceased by his wife, Joan Hawkins in 2015 and brother, Stuart Hawkins. Leonard is survived by his two loving daughters, Lois J. Hawkins of Spring Hill and Suzanne Susskind of Long Island, New York; three grandchildren, Danny Susskind, Lisa Kilic, and Alex Susskind.
Brewer & Sons Funeral Home
www.brewerfuneral.com
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on July 5, 2019