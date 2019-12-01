KOLISZ, Leonard 81, of Brooksville, Florida went peacefully November 12, 2019 in Spring Hill, Florida. Lenny was born October 2, 1938 in East Chicago, Indiana to John and Angeline Kolisz. Lenny was married to Barbara Kolisz until her passing. Lenny was a firefighter for over 30 years; he was a celebrated veteran serving four years in the Navy. Lenny was very active in many social clubs. He was a First degree Freemason of the Farfield Lodge #569, a member of Moose Lodge #1676, a lifelong Eagle out of Eagle Lodge #4372, a member of Elk Lodge #2582, as well as belonging to American Legion Post #186. Throughout all of these, he was a beloved friend and family member. Lenny is survived by his daughter, Rachelle Kolisz and her husband, Glenn Scheffler; and his dear friend, Shirley Fox. Lenny is predeceased by his son, Ricky Kolisz and wife, Barbara Kolisz.

