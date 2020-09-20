1/1
Leonard LORENZO
1942 - 2020
L0RENZO, Leonard "Lenny" 78, of Tampa, Florida, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020, He was preceded in death by his parents, Leo R. and Lydia Lorenzo. He is survived by his wife, Gail Harris Lorenzo; son, Leonard Lorenzo. Jr, (Susan); and daughter, Lydia Ann; and two grandchildren; a sister, Lucy Grant, (Willie); and brother, Leo A. Lorenzo (Rose Ann); and cousins, Victor Lorenzo, (Sally), Hilda Rodriguez (Joe), Anthony Fiorito, (Carmen), Catherine Ann Driscoll and Margarite Rubio. He was born in Anmoore, WV on July 10. 1942 and came to Tampa with his family when he was one year old. He was co-owner of Hillsboro Sheet Metal, Inc. with his brother, Leo and son, Leonard, Jr. The business was established in 1944 by their father, Leo R. Lorenzo, and has been operated continuously by the family ever since. Lenny dedicated most of his adult life to the Masonic fraternity that he loved. He began his Masonic career in 1966 at A W Windhorst Lodge No 185 F&AM and became Worshipful Master in 1972, he was a Shriner at Egypt Temple and a 33rd Degree Scottish Rite Mason, He served the Craft and the Grand Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons of the State of Florida as Senior Grand Stewart, Senior Grand Deacon, District Deputy Grand Master, District Instructor, Grand Representative and served on many committees, to include more than thirty years on the Board of Governors for The Masonic Home. A memorial service will be held later. In lieu of flowers you may donate in his name to: The Masonic Home of Florida, 5201 First St. N.E., St. Petersburg, FL 33704-2205.

Published in Tampa Bay Times on Sep. 20, 2020.
