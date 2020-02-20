MUSGROVE, Leonard 91, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020, in Spring Hill, FL, following a long illness. Leonard is survived by Lucille, his wife of 69 years; his four children, Richard (Ann), Robert, Randolph and Robin; nine grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother and sister in law, William and Antoinette Berry; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held later this year. National Cremation Society
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Feb. 20, 2020