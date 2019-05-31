MILLER, Leonard Payne



92, passed away May 25, 2019 at 4:53 am at his home in Betmar, Zephyrhills, FL. He was born August 12, 1926 in Washington, DC. Leonard passed in the loving arms of his wife of 70 years, Louise and his beloved daughter, Debbie Miller of Richmond, VA. He is survived by another beloved daughter, Bunny Miller of Richmond, VA and a precious granddaughter, Lauren Nash of Culver City, CA. He is also survived by two sisters, Yvonne Jenkins and Gladys Crider; a wonderful son-in-law, Bob Chlocca of Richmond, VA. Leonard "Len" also leaves behind many wonderful relatives and good friends. Leonard was very proud of his service in the U.S. Navy during WWII and his career with the National Park Service. He was an active member of First United Methodist Church of Zephyrhills. A private family memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Whitfield Funeral Home

