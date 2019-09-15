THIELEN, Leonard 59, of Zephyrhills, passed away September 10, 2019. Born in Bridge- view, Illinois, Leonard was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Beverly Thielen and his neice, Crystal Stone. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Jennifer Thielen; four daughters, Shana, Amanda, Brittany and Katelyn. He was loved and adored by his 10 grandchildren, Raymond, Gabriel, Kayley, Cole, Riley, Lane, Jordan, Wyatt, Addison and Brison. He was also looking forward to his newest grandson to be born January 2020. He is also survived by his three sisters, Laura, Joan and Roberta. He was adored by many nieces and nephews.
Published in the Tampa Bay Times on Sept. 15, 2019