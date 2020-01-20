Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Leonard WRIGHT. View Sign Service Information Stowers Funeral Home 401 West Brandon Blvd Brandon , FL 335115001 (813)-689-1211 Send Flowers Obituary

WRIGHT, Leonard F. went to Glory on January 17, 2020. Leonard was born in Oliver Springs, TN to the late Leonard Sr. and Mable Wright. In 1963, he retired from the Army and retired from civil service in 1982. He enlisted as a young man at the age of 16. He served our country in both the Pacific Theater in WWII and Korean War. He was Sergeant First Class and was honored with a bronze star. He retired from Civil Service as a commissary manager at MacDill Air Force Base in 1982. He was a long time active member of Six Mile Creek Baptist Church and First Baptist Church of Brandon. Leonard was committed and dedicated in all areas of his life. To God and his family first. He was a hunter, fisherman, and an avid golfer. He is survived by his children, great- grandchildren, grandchildren; Steve Wright, Kim Wright Bush, Scott May, Marcie May, Emily Bush Wilson, Jessica May, Danny May, Brett May, Maddison May; sisters and brother; Margaret Wright Aikens (Tom-deceased), Glen Wright (Betty), Barbara Wright Bunch (Bill-deceased). He ws preceded in death by Margaret Wright (wife); Bill May (son) Toni May (living wife); Darlene May (granddaughter) and many other friends and extended family. A visitation for Leonard will be held Wednesday, January 22, 2020 from 10:30-11 am at First Baptist Church of Brandon, 216 N Parsons Avenue, Brandon, FL with a funeral service to follow. Interment will take place Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 2:30 pm at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Leonard's memory may be made to St. Jude's; Metropolitan Ministries; and Florida Sheriffs Youth Ranch. Stowers Funeral Home

